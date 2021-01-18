Retirement Planning Causing Stress to Canadian Workers: Survey

Many Canadian workers are stressing about retirement planning. All you have to do is ask

We get it. Everyone’s stressed and financial stress is a big part of it. In fact, a new Manulife 2020 Financial Stress Survey shows more than half of retirement plan participants experienced at least medium levels of stress over the past six months, and 28% say they have been extremely stressed.

Interestingly, only 12% of workers said they had a high level of financial stress before the pandemic. During, that increased to 28%. Couple that with increasingly stressed workers and the number of people with financial stress grows to 70%.