Roundtable: the future is now

Workplace 2021 is not as distant as it sounds. It is literally around the corner. But projecting today’s concerns and challenges and seeing how they will influence decision-making for the workplace of tomorrow is key to meeting future needs in a current and post-pandemic world. To do so, Your Workplace Editor and Deputy Publisher Joel Kranc gathered some of Canada’s top thought leaders around the virtual table to discuss future challenges and solutions. Seated at the table were Jill Wagman, Managing Principal with Eckler; Sean Fitzpatrick, President of TalentMap; Mark Edgar, Founder of Goat Rodeo; Val Duffey, former CHRO with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority; and Ken Coates, Canada Research Chair in Regional Innovation at the Johnson- Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan. The following is an edited video of their conversation about the future of the workplace.