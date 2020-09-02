COVID-19 Information Hub

Subscribe

Roundtable: the future is now

Whether it’s remote work, health and safety, or globalization, employers have much to consider about the not-so-distant future

Workplace 2021 is not as distant as it sounds. It is literally around the corner. But projecting today’s concerns and challenges and seeing how they will influence decision-making for the workplace of tomorrow is key to meeting future needs in a current and post-pandemic world. To do so, Your Workplace Editor and Deputy Publisher Joel Kranc gathered some of Canada’s top thought leaders around the virtual table to discuss future challenges and solutions. Seated at the table were Jill Wagman, Managing Principal with Eckler; Sean Fitzpatrick, President of TalentMap; Mark Edgar, Founder of Goat Rodeo; Val Duffey, former CHRO with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority; and Ken Coates, Canada Research Chair in Regional Innovation at the Johnson- Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan. The following is an edited video of their conversation about the future of the workplace.

The Panel

Joel Kranc

JOEL KRANC

Editor and Deputy Publisher Moderator
KEN COATES

KEN COATES

Canada Research Chair Regional Innovation- Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy
Untitled design (37)

VAL DUFFEY

Former CHRO with Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Untitled design (36)

MARK EDGAR

Founder of Goat Rodeo
Untitled design (20)

Sean Fitzpatrick

President & CEO, TalentMap Head Office, Ottawa, ON
Untitled design (35)

JILL WAGMAN

Managing Principal with Eckler

Partners & Sponsors

TalentMapLogo Orange (1)

TalentMap transforms organizations from the inside out to inspire employee engagement and promote a culture that drives superior business results.

eckler logo-colour
Please fill this form to enjoy the content !!
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us