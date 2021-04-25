In the work that our training team does within changing organizations, we are often asked by supervisors and managers for assistance to be more helpful and supportive to their employees and work teams. These are individuals who are highly stressed and emotional about their rapidly changing circumstances. Here are some key “best practices” that we recommend to managers.
Understand the dynamics of change and transition. This is a very important prerequisite for any manager talking with employees who are going through unsettling organizational and work team changes, especially those that involve loss of fellow employees. The more you know about the process of change and its impact on the emotional and physical wellbeing of employees, the better you will be able to respond with empathy, authenticity and sensitivity. We would recommend that you participate in a workshop for leaders on understanding and managing the dynamics of organizational change. If that is not possible, seek out authoritative on-line sources of information.
Learn about survivorship. Once the impact of the announcement settles into the workplace, an important leadership task begins: supporting the remaining employees. Now, everyone is a survivor including you. Over the past two decades in North America, social scientists have studied surviving workplace cultures and talked to thousands of managers and employees who have been through significant organizational change… for better or for worse!
On the key topic of survivorship, we certainly recommend that you read Survivors by Caplan and Teese and the classic survivorship text, Healing The Wounds, by David Noer. We guarantee that the insights of these authors will enrich the way you support and respond to your employees in the weeks and months ahead.
Know thyself. Employees often convince themselves that by some mysterious process you, as their leader, are totally immunized against any distressing and disorienting personal reactions to the very same organizational changes and pressures being experienced by the employees themselves! During a transition, you know that this is certainly not the case.
Everything that they feel, think and react to, affects you too. However, you have the daunting additional responsibility of leading everyone through the turbulent times to emerge on the other side as healthy, motivated and productive individuals and work groups.
Managers often avoid dealing with employees’ reactions, because they really don’t know what to do with the cascade of raw emotions and distressing behaviour that inevitably flood into the discussion or play out daily in the workplace. Moreover, employee reactions often catalyse the manager toward similar thoughts, attitudes and behaviours that can be really hard to come to terms with personally.
You need to take the time to reflect carefully on your own reactions to the changes.
You need to get in charge of them and not let them get in charge of you. Some managers use coaches or more experienced peers to guide their understanding of the dynamics of change and transition and to assist in developing a support strategy. Only when you truly understand yourself and your personal reactions can you really be of assistance to your surviving and distressed employees.
Seek first to understand, then be understood. Stephen Covey in his best-selling book, First Things First, states it simply and powerfully: Listen more than you talk. Once you truly understand, then talk. In distressing times at work, many managers talk before they think, in the false belief that saying something is better than saying nothing at all. When meeting with a distressed employee or work group, listen and understand first, then talk. Stated another way, you were born with one mouth and two ears. In difficult situations, use them in the same proportion.
Talk straight. Be honest. During distressing times, employees want straight talk and honesty from you. You are not doing them any favours by telling them either what you think will happen versus what you know for sure will happen or what you feel they want to hear. The three rules are simple: tell them what you know, tell them when you don’t know, and tell them there are things you do know but can’t tell them.
Walk your talk. Be visible. Hang out with your teams and be ready to respond to all questions and deal with the emotional storms that are loose in people’s souls. A common criticism that we hear from employees in changing organizations is that managers are like ghosts. You know that they are there, but you rarely ever see them. Don’t be a ghost to your employees. Be present for them in both body and spirit.
Choose your attitude each day. Nobody but you makes the choice about how you will feel and act in the workplace each day. During distressing times, there are countless negative things that you could legitimately seize upon and wear grumpily on your emotional sleeve all day long. Choose to be positive, upbeat and cautiously optimistic. Your staff will certainly look to you as a role model, whether you intend to be one or not. It’s your choice, but the attitude and behaviour you choose to model will certainly impact their world. If their world is, in part, a product of yours, doesn’t it make sense to make the right and healthy choices?
Don’t wait until you have all the answers. A common mistake of managers leading in changing times is to wait until they have all the answers before they say anything to employees. It is important to continually share information as it becomes available and is able to be shared. Even if you have to say, “discussions are continuing, and I’ll have something for you as soon as I know” is better than maintaining silence, letting everyone draw their own unhelpful conclusions, which in turn feeds the hungry rumour mill at work.
Engage in encouraging and reinforcing, open and supportive behaviour. Creating and maintaining positive interpersonal relationships with all team members is an absolute must in distressing times. Establishing genuine rapport through empathic listening and giving clear, direct and uncluttered responses is another communication habit that will help you effectively support distressed staff in changing times.
Catch people doing something almost right. One of the few certainties about organizational change is that more mistakes will be made than is the norm. This is not deliberate, but because people are learning and trying out new skills and habits and, as a result, they drop the ball occasionally. Look for things to celebrate. Crank up the reward and recognition process in your teams and repeatedly reinforce attitudes, behaviour and values that are pro-competency, connection-making and commitment-growing.
Transition can be a catalyst for positive change and improvement of employee relations when these ideas are put into action.