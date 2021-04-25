On the key topic of survivorship, we certainly recommend that you read Survivors by Caplan and Teese and the classic survivorship text, Healing The Wounds, by David Noer. We guarantee that the insights of these authors will enrich the way you support and respond to your employees in the weeks and months ahead.

Know thyself. Employees often convince themselves that by some mysterious process you, as their leader, are totally immunized against any distressing and disorienting personal reactions to the very same organizational changes and pressures being experienced by the employees themselves! During a transition, you know that this is certainly not the case.

Everything that they feel, think and react to, affects you too. However, you have the daunting additional responsibility of leading everyone through the turbulent times to emerge on the other side as healthy, motivated and productive individuals and work groups.

Managers often avoid dealing with employees’ reactions, because they really don’t know what to do with the cascade of raw emotions and distressing behaviour that inevitably flood into the discussion or play out daily in the workplace. Moreover, employee reactions often catalyse the manager toward similar thoughts, attitudes and behaviours that can be really hard to come to terms with personally.

You need to take the time to reflect carefully on your own reactions to the changes.

You need to get in charge of them and not let them get in charge of you. Some managers use coaches or more experienced peers to guide their understanding of the dynamics of change and transition and to assist in developing a support strategy. Only when you truly understand yourself and your personal reactions can you really be of assistance to your surviving and distressed employees.

Seek first to understand, then be understood. Stephen Covey in his best-selling book, First Things First, states it simply and powerfully: Listen more than you talk. Once you truly understand, then talk. In distressing times at work, many managers talk before they think, in the false belief that saying something is better than saying nothing at all. When meeting with a distressed employee or work group, listen and understand first, then talk. Stated another way, you were born with one mouth and two ears. In difficult situations, use them in the same proportion.

Talk straight. Be honest. During distressing times, employees want straight talk and honesty from you. You are not doing them any favours by telling them either what you think will happen versus what you know for sure will happen or what you feel they want to hear. The three rules are simple: tell them what you know, tell them when you don’t know, and tell them there are things you do know but can’t tell them.

Walk your talk. Be visible. Hang out with your teams and be ready to respond to all questions and deal with the emotional storms that are loose in people’s souls. A common criticism that we hear from employees in changing organizations is that managers are like ghosts. You know that they are there, but you rarely ever see them. Don’t be a ghost to your employees. Be present for them in both body and spirit.

Choose your attitude each day. Nobody but you makes the choice about how you will feel and act in the workplace each day. During distressing times, there are countless negative things that you could legitimately seize upon and wear grumpily on your emotional sleeve all day long. Choose to be positive, upbeat and cautiously optimistic. Your staff will certainly look to you as a role model, whether you intend to be one or not. It’s your choice, but the attitude and behaviour you choose to model will certainly impact their world. If their world is, in part, a product of yours, doesn’t it make sense to make the right and healthy choices?