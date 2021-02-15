Strategies that Improve Staffing While Increasing Wellness

Disruptive change can lead to responsive change, which will increase employee wellness

The COVID-19 pandemic has put an emphasis on what many human resource practitioners have known for years — the employee experience is vital to the success of an organization, and staff wellness needs to be at the top of the priorities. This may even prove to be truer for healthcare organizations where employees are deemed essential workers and are addressing the needs of our communities at the front line.

This period of disruptive change challenges us to be innovative. We demonstrate our resilience by responding in ways that have us rethinking processes and approaches to our people practices, namely recruitment and retention.