Imagine your organization was on the leading-edge of people practices — what would it look like? What cutting-edge techniques would you apply to get your employees as healthy, inspired and productive as possible? Through the blending of science and the art of implementing best practices, learn how to inject unprecedented productivity into the soul of your organization.
Imagine Your Workplace is not your every day, run of the mill event. Our robust program tackles issues from engagement, leadership, managing teams and work culture to challenge you to
Make. Work. Better.
Dan Schawbel is a New York Times bestselling author and the Founder of Millennial Branding. He is the bestselling author of three career books: Back to Human, Promote Yourself and Me 2.0. Through his companies, he’s conducted dozens of research studies and worked with major brands including American Express, GE, Microsoft, Virgin, IBM, Coca Cola and Oracle. He is the host of “5 Questions with Dan Schawbel”, a podcast where he interviews a variety of world-class humans by asking them 5 questions. In addition, he has written countless articles for Forbes, Fortune, TIME, The Economist, The Guardian, and others.
Dr. Tyler Amell is an internationally recognized thought-leader on the topic of workplace health and productivity. His energetic and thought-provoking speaking style always contributes to a great learning experience. He specializes in many areas including technology, data analytics, STD, LTD and mental health.
Dr. Aaron Barth gives progressive leaders and HR directors the confidence they need to tackle their hardest people problems using scientific methods. He and his team of gifted scientists and designers have implemented interactive learning experiences for 50+ Canadian companies revealing workplace barriers and mobilizing impactful strategies.
As a consultant, researcher, speaker, coach, and expert in work psychology, Paul helps organizations to identify, develop, and motivate talent, partly by addressing what really matters to people.
Marianne’s work is focussed on helping people take charge of their peace of mind by drawing on the disciplines of psychology, spirituality, leadership, change management, and performance outcomes. Marianne had a 28-year career with the Government of Manitoba holding director-level positions in policy development, and lead a change management initiative across government departments.
Brett offers deep expertise in executive development, team dynamics, innovation and strategic thinking. Alongside the clients he serves with Connective Intelligence, Brett is also a sought-after industry practitioner instructor at the Schulich Executive Education Centre, affiliated with York University’s Business School.
Imagine Your Workplace is designed to spark conversation and connection. This program is delivered in the spirit of “imagine your workplace” — what you could achieve if deliberate intention rather than unconscious reaction drove your work. The 2019 attendees:
Technology has impacted our workplaces in ways that weren’t possible a decade ago. We feel “highly connected.” Instead of strong bonds, we have weak ties. Instead of productive meetings, we have distractions. Despite the illusion of 24/7 connection, in reality, most workers feel isolated from their colleagues, their organization and its leaders. What they crave most—and what research increasingly shows to be the hallmark of the highest-performing workplace cultures—is a sense of authentic connection with others. They want to get Back to Human. Dan Schawbel shows you how—while still optimizing all the benefits of technology.
Have you ever wondered if there is a business case and return on investment for workplace health and productivity solutions? Ill-health has a tremendous impact on organizations today, and it’s only getting worse. There a large number of factors contributing to this, and to stay on top and make the best decisions when it comes to the help of their people, employers require up to date and state of the art, practical solutions. This session will be just what the doctor ordered!
When leaders make decisions based on ‘gut feel’ – as they often do – they are actually relying on brain processes that lead to unconscious bias. This shortcut leads to seriously flawed decisions of which they are wholly unaware. Dr. Aaron Barth will reveal how leaders can use their ‘gut feel’ as a reminder to ask short, evidence-based questions to improve their decision-making.
Dr. Paul Fairlie, Founder/CEO of Heliosophy will introduce four positive mindsets that are possessed by the happiest and highest-performing people. These are fundamental and adaptive ways of seeing one’s self and the world that have emerged from decades of behavioural science and can be developed by anyone. Dr. Fairlie’s talk will centre on why the mindsets are critical inputs for workforce planning, learning and development, and overall, for organizational effectiveness.
The Key to Unlocking Your Peace
Do you want to learn the secret to confidence, resilience and well-being at work? Are you looking to spend less time being caught up in the emotional energy consumed by workplace frustrations? You have the power to transform the quality of your workday by learning how to manage your triggers and understanding the root cause behind conflict and disruption. This session will shed light on managing your peace of mind at work and leave you with practical tools to help you reinvigorate your well-being at work.
HR professionals instinctively understand the key role organizational culture plays in helping businesses grow, evolve and innovate. But we struggle to get investments in culture taken seriously because there is no clear bottom line connection. Until now. This session will show you how both culture and leadership can be objectively assessed and used as a predictor for successful innovation and growth.
As the persistent gender gap in Canadian leadership teams becomes a key priority, many HR teams struggle to identify high-potential women they can include in their succession planning. One overlooked indicator of leadership ability is sports. Studies show that over 90% of women in the C-suite have played sports, and the coaching and leadership skills they developed as athletes are directly transferrable to the boardroom. Learn the seven leadership skills all athletes possess, plus tips for finding, inspiring, retaining and developing these natural leaders.
We want you to get the most from your professional development time and money, which is why attendance is limited to 200. This means you will actually connect and engage with industry leaders and peers who believe in creating a thriving workplace. This is an exclusive event for people-focused business leaders. Don’t delay – only 200 registrants get to participate!
Caroline Wiley has been dedicated to uncovering and addressing the unique needs of women and girls in sport for over 20 years. Caroline is a community builder and paradigm shifter who is fearlessly reinventing, building community and encouraging women to get physically active through the launch of SeeWhatSheCanDo.com in 2018.
