The Return on Investment in Employee Health and Productivity Solutions

Dr. Tyler Amell, PhD, MSc, BSc

Have you ever wondered if there is a business case and return on investment for workplace health and productivity solutions? Ill-health has a tremendous impact on organizations today, and it’s only getting worse. There a large number of factors contributing to this, and to stay on top and make the best decisions when it comes to the help of their people, employers require up to date and state of the art, practical solutions. This session will be just what the doctor ordered!

When (and When Not) to Trust Your Gut: Advanced Decision-Making for Leaders

Dr. Aaron Barth

When leaders make decisions based on ‘gut feel’ – as they often do – they are actually relying on brain processes that lead to unconscious bias. This shortcut leads to seriously flawed decisions of which they are wholly unaware. Dr. Aaron Barth will reveal how leaders can use their ‘gut feel’ as a reminder to ask short, evidence-based questions to improve their decision-making.

Positive Mindsets: The Science-Based Seeds of Employee Performance & Well-Being

Paul Fairlie, PhD

Dr. Paul Fairlie, Founder/CEO of Heliosophy will introduce four positive mindsets that are possessed by the happiest and highest-performing people. These are fundamental and adaptive ways of seeing one’s self and the world that have emerged from decades of behavioural science and can be developed by anyone. Dr. Fairlie’s talk will centre on why the mindsets are critical inputs for workforce planning, learning and development, and overall, for organizational effectiveness.

The Key to Unlocking Your Peace

Marianne Farag

Do you want to learn the secret to confidence, resilience and well-being at work? Are you looking to spend less time being caught up in the emotional energy consumed by workplace frustrations? You have the power to transform the quality of your workday by learning how to manage your triggers and understanding the root cause behind conflict and disruption. This session will shed light on managing your peace of mind at work and leave you with practical tools to help you reinvigorate your well-being at work.

Connecting Culture to the Bottom Line

Dr. Brett Richards

HR professionals instinctively understand the key role organizational culture plays in helping businesses grow, evolve and innovate. But we struggle to get investments in culture taken seriously because there is no clear bottom line connection. Until now. This session will show you how both culture and leadership can be objectively assessed and used as a predictor for successful innovation and growth.

She shoots, she leads: Using sport to close the gender gap

Caroline Wiley

As the persistent gender gap in Canadian leadership teams becomes a key priority, many HR teams struggle to identify high-potential women they can include in their succession planning. One overlooked indicator of leadership ability is sports. Studies show that over 90% of women in the C-suite have played sports, and the coaching and leadership skills they developed as athletes are directly transferrable to the boardroom. Learn the seven leadership skills all athletes possess, plus tips for finding, inspiring, retaining and developing these natural leaders.