Laura is an investor; her currency is people. Believing that everyone should love their job, she looks for the amazing potential in those she meets and asks how she can support their growth and development. Laura began her craft with the award-winning recruitment agency, Propel, in London, England where she fell in love with talent acquisition. After immigrating to Vancouver, she joined Lululemon Athletica where she not only aced the downward dog yoga pose, but how to expediently grow through core values, purpose and vision, without sacrificing culture. When not talking talent, Laura is laughing, bike riding, snowboarding or planning the next nature adventure with her family.
Imagine Your Workplace Conference is designed to spark conversation and connection. This program is delivered in the spirit of “imagine your workplace” — what you could achieve if deliberate intention rather than unconscious reaction drove your work. Learn why the 2018 attendee conference evaluations report:
96% said the conference met their expectations
93% felt the conference helped them grow professionally
91% thought the conference was better than other events they’d attended
93% would attend next year and/or recommend the event to a colleague
Have you ever felt unsure about your ability to have a powerful coaching conversation? Dr’s Matejicek and Warner, draw from the fields of brain research and organizational psychology to introduce the “what” and “how” of powerful coaching conversations. This highly engaging talk will help participants learn how to manage their emotions and have impactful coaching conversations that feel comfortable, while inspiring the engagement and motivation needed for meaningful and long lasting change.
Are you an HR consultant or leader, or maybe an aspiring trainer or facilitator who wants to take your facilitation game to the next level? More than just presenting, facilitators are planners, guides and organizers. Moe Poirier will share proven techniques collected from over 20 years of practicing as a facilitator. His mission is to help us unlock the core techniques that a skilled facilitator uses to create exceptional meetings and learning experiences.
At work, do you value your soft skills or technical skills more? Research conducted by Harvard University and others, concluded that 85% of job success comes from having well-developed soft and people skills, and only 15% of job success comes from technical skills and knowledge. The best thing leaders can do to improve their effectiveness is become more aware of what motivates them and their decision-making. This talk will give specific strategies that leaders can implement to improve their emotional intelligence, resulting in more effective relationships, deeper empathy, a realistic assessment of strengths and weaknesses, a better idea of what gaps need to be filled, and a more engaged workforce.
From retention of key employees to internal mobility and long-term organizational growth, the thread that goes through all of these strategic talent initiatives is career development. As a critical priority, how do you ignite the flame of eternal growth when you’re battling daily HR fires? Hear how Resolver started, paused and re-imagined career development to tap into their internal “awesome”.
Two of the talks have been selected to continue the conversation in a Breakout session. Based on performance and content, attendees will select which one of these two sessions they wish to attend after they are delivered.
“Da da, Canada. Nyet, nyet Soviet.” In September 1972 Canadians, and the world, cheered on as Team Canada and the Soviet Union played an eight-game exhibition hockey series that would change the game of hockey nationally and around the world. For their extraordinary efforts in this classic series, Team Canada 1972 was voted “Canada’s Team of the Century,” was the first team inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, and was recognized during the nation’s 150th celebrations as the ‘Biggest Moment’ in Canadian sports.
This upfront and personal presentation shares the inside stories and the lessons learned by the players and coaches who were proud to be playing for Canada. Learn firsthand what it took for this team to weather surprisingly strong opposition, overcome doubt and a nation’s disbelief to come together, to believe, to trust in each other, and to win a victory for the ages. It was not an easy journey but it was truly an epic one. Through this engaging session you and your organization will learn to unleash the power of teamwork and to develop your own team of the century.
Have you ever wondered how to transform your team members into internal brand ambassadors (aka evangelists) who will share your brand on within and outside your company? In this keynote address, Gene Hammett will share his insights of how strong leadership can inspire teams to go beyond responsibility and take full ownership in their work leading to improved performance and growth for your organization. Gene will help you do the thing your organization needs the most: develop emerging leaders. He will help you activate the entrepreneurial spirit at all levels, and he will provide practical lessons that empower innovation and growth. This is a not-to-be missed session for any organization looking to succeed, and nurture its next generation of leadership.
Gene is the author of The Trap of Success: A Brutally Candid Guide to Overcoming Your Fears, Finding Significance, and Achieving Profound Success.
November 1th Until
February 17th
From February 18th until
April 13st
November 1th Until
February 17th
Reservations may be made by calling 416-444-2511 or 1-888-627-8550.
Refer to the “Your Workplace Room Block” when you book to receive the group rate. Deadline to book is May 14, 2019.
Toronto Botanical Garden is located at 777 Lawrence Avenue East at Leslie Street, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Yes! To volunteer, please email your name and contact coordinates to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca along with a brief note stating why and what you are interested in helping with.
The conference may be eligible for Continuing Education credits. Please send us an email to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca requesting a Letter of Attendance. Include your full name and contact information along with the conference year attended that you would like referenced in the letter. Letters can only be issued after the conference
Any cancellation requests received before April 27, 2019 will be fully refunded, less a $125 administration fee. A written request must be provided via email to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca. Since most expenses are incurred within six weeks prior to the conference, delegate cancellation requests received past this date will not be refunded.
Yes. Please email the full coordinates of your colleague who will be attending in your place to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca. There is no fee — we’re just sorry you can’t be with us.
YES! 10% off for 2-5 passes, 20% off for 6-10 passes, call 1.877.668.1945 for special rates on 10+ passes.
Included with conference registration is: – all programming, keynotes, workshops and session materials – wellness breaks and lunch – casual and formal networking opportunities with fellow attendees – first-hand access to leading-edge research and industry experts – CE credits may be available – BONUS! Post-conference content refreshers — video, audio
Register online by filling out the Register form, or by phone 1.877.668.1945.
Most people wear business casual attire – just be comfortable. And bring comfortable walking shoes… the Botanical Gardens are beautiful to explore.