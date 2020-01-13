Coaching: Using Brain Science to Engage Powerful Conversation

Dr. Melissa Warner, Dr. Amanda Matejicek

Have you ever felt unsure about your ability to have a powerful coaching conversation? Dr’s Matejicek and Warner, draw from the fields of brain research and organizational psychology to introduce the “what” and “how” of powerful coaching conversations. This highly engaging talk will help participants learn how to manage their emotions and have impactful coaching conversations that feel comfortable, while inspiring the engagement and motivation needed for meaningful and long lasting change.

Mastering Facilitation Skills

Moe Poirier

Are you an HR consultant or leader, or maybe an aspiring trainer or facilitator who wants to take your facilitation game to the next level? More than just presenting, facilitators are planners, guides and organizers. Moe Poirier will share proven techniques collected from over 20 years of practicing as a facilitator. His mission is to help us unlock the core techniques that a skilled facilitator uses to create exceptional meetings and learning experiences.

Lack of Emotional Intelligence is Killing Your Culture

Kristen Harcourt

At work, do you value your soft skills or technical skills more? Research conducted by Harvard University and others, concluded that 85% of job success comes from having well-developed soft and people skills, and only 15% of job success comes from technical skills and knowledge. The best thing leaders can do to improve their effectiveness is become more aware of what motivates them and their decision-making. This talk will give specific strategies that leaders can implement to improve their emotional intelligence, resulting in more effective relationships, deeper empathy, a realistic assessment of strengths and weaknesses, a better idea of what gaps need to be filled, and a more engaged workforce.

The Start, Stop and Re-imaging of Employee Career Development

Amanda Ono

From retention of key employees to internal mobility and long-term organizational growth, the thread that goes through all of these strategic talent initiatives is career development. As a critical priority, how do you ignite the flame of eternal growth when you’re battling daily HR fires? Hear how Resolver started, paused and re-imagined career development to tap into their internal “awesome”.

Two of the talks have been selected to continue the conversation in a Breakout session. Based on performance and content, attendees will select which one of these two sessions they wish to attend after they are delivered.