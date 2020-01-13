Learn how to
June 11 – 12, 2020 Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave E, TO
Imagine your organization was on the leading-edge of people practices — what would it look like? What cutting-edge techniques would you apply to get your employees as healthy, inspired and productive as possible? Through the blending of science and the art of implementing best practices, learn how to inject unprecedented productivity into the soul of your organization.
We want you to get the most from your professional development time and money, which is why attendance is limited to 200. This means you will actually connect and engage with industry leaders and peers who believe in creating a thriving workplace. This is an exclusive event for people-focused business leaders. Don’t delay – only 200 registrants get to participate!

Gene-Hammett

Gene Hammett

SERIAL ENTREPRENEUR AND AUTHOR
Gene is an experienced entrepreneur and the founder of several multi-million dollar businesses. Now a strategic business mentor, he works with other entrepreneurs to help them master themselves and their business so they can do work that matters. Gene’s podcast, Leaders in the Trenches, has been recognized by Inc. and Entrepreneur for its insight on marketing and sales leadership. He is also the author of The Trap of Success: A Brutally Candid Guide to Overcoming Your Fears, Finding Significance, and Achieving Profound Success.
Barry-Wright

Barry Wright

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, GOODMAN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, BROCK UNIVERSITY
Prior to being Interim Dean of the Goodman School of Business, Dr. Wright was Director of the Niagara Community Observatory where he worked in partnership with the Niagara community to foster, produce, and disseminate evidence-based research on current and emerging issues. His research centres primarily on leadership issues and change and its influence on organizational members. An award winning educator in the classroom, Barry is also effective in the boardroom. He has provided a variety of training and research consultations to Canadian businesses and not-for-profit organizations. He is an active volunteer serving on several community, provincial and national boards; most recently, as chair of the Niagara Health System.
Laura-Appleton-e1547570547806

Laura Appleton

SENIOR MANAGER, PEOPLE & CULTURE, ARC'TERYX EQUIPMENT

Laura is an investor; her currency is people. Believing that everyone should love their job, she looks for the amazing potential in those she meets and asks how she can support their growth and development. Laura began her craft with the award-winning recruitment agency, Propel, in London, England where she fell in love with talent acquisition. After immigrating to Vancouver, she joined Lululemon Athletica where she not only aced the downward dog yoga pose, but how to expediently grow through core values, purpose and vision, without sacrificing culture. When not talking talent, Laura is laughing, bike riding, snowboarding or planning the next nature adventure with her family.

Nicole Bendaly

Nicole Bendaly

@adamsmith
For over 20 years Nicole Bendaly has been researching and training teams to weed out apathy and amplify the best in themselves. As a published author, dynamic speaker, creator of the Team Fitness Tool, she has established herself as a respected thought leader in team development and organizational behaviour.
RichHeadShot (3)

Rich Berens

CEO AND CHIEF CLIENT FANATIC, ROOT INC
CEO and Chief Client Fanatic, Root Inc For more than 10 years, Rich has had the opportunity to lead Root Inc. and its artists, designers, researchers, programmers, and MBAs in creating breakthrough approaches to organizational change that have reached millions of people around the world, including 900+ of the Global 2000. Additionally, Berens is a noted speaker on the issues of strategy and change. He has authored articles for numerous publications and blogs.
Nicole Cairns headshot

Nicole Cairns

DIRECTOR OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS, THORPE BENEFITS
Nicole has designed and delivered presentations and a variety of wellness strategies to 1,000’s of employees across all types of industries. For over seven years she has used her background in curriculum development, holistic nutrition and applied positive psychology to develop strategies for companies, individuals and families to improve psychological, organizational and physical wellbeing. In 2015, her corporate wellness solutions gained national recognition winning the Goodlife Fitness Health and Wellness Leadership Award, and in 2018 she was recognized as a Leading Innovator in Mental Health and Safety by DiversityCan.
Imagine Your Workplace Conference is designed to spark conversation and connection. This program is delivered in the spirit of “imagine your workplace” — what you could achieve if deliberate intention rather than unconscious reaction drove your work. Learn why the 2018 attendee conference evaluations report:

96% said the conference met their expectations
93% felt the conference helped them grow professionally
91% thought the conference was better than other events they’d attended
93% would attend next year and/or recommend the event to a colleague

June 11
June 12

Coaching: Using Brain Science to Engage Powerful Conversation

Dr. Melissa Warner, Dr. Amanda Matejicek

Have you ever felt unsure about your ability to have a powerful coaching conversation? Dr’s Matejicek and Warner, draw from the fields of brain research and organizational psychology to introduce the “what” and “how” of powerful coaching conversations. This highly engaging talk will help participants learn how to manage their emotions and have impactful coaching conversations that feel comfortable, while inspiring the engagement and motivation needed for meaningful and long lasting change.

Mastering Facilitation Skills

Moe Poirier

Are you an HR consultant or leader, or maybe an aspiring trainer or facilitator who wants to take your facilitation game to the next level? More than just presenting, facilitators are planners, guides and organizers. Moe Poirier will share proven techniques collected from over 20 years of practicing as a facilitator. His mission is to help us unlock the core techniques that a skilled facilitator uses to create exceptional meetings and learning experiences.

Lack of Emotional Intelligence is Killing Your Culture

Kristen Harcourt

At work, do you value your soft skills or technical skills more? Research conducted by Harvard University and others, concluded that 85% of job success comes from having well-developed soft and people skills, and only 15% of job success comes from technical skills and knowledge. The best thing leaders can do to improve their effectiveness is become more aware of what motivates them and their decision-making. This talk will give specific strategies that leaders can implement to improve their emotional intelligence, resulting in more effective relationships, deeper empathy, a realistic assessment of strengths and weaknesses, a better idea of what gaps need to be filled, and a more engaged workforce.

The Start, Stop and Re-imaging of Employee Career Development

Amanda Ono

From retention of key employees to internal mobility and long-term organizational growth, the thread that goes through all of these strategic talent initiatives is career development. As a critical priority, how do you ignite the flame of eternal growth when you’re battling daily HR fires? Hear how Resolver started, paused and re-imagined career development to tap into their internal “awesome”.

Two of the talks have been selected to continue the conversation in a Breakout session. Based on performance and content, attendees will select which one of these two sessions they wish to attend after they are delivered.

28-8: The Power of Teamwork

Dr. Barry Wright

“Da da, Canada. Nyet, nyet Soviet.” In September 1972 Canadians, and the world, cheered on as Team Canada and the Soviet Union played an eight-game exhibition hockey series that would change the game of hockey nationally and around the world. For their extraordinary efforts in this classic series, Team Canada 1972 was voted “Canada’s Team of the Century,” was the first team inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, and was recognized during the nation’s 150th celebrations as the ‘Biggest Moment’ in Canadian sports.

This upfront and personal presentation shares the inside stories and the lessons learned by the players and coaches who were proud to be playing for Canada. Learn firsthand what it took for this team to weather surprisingly strong opposition, overcome doubt and a nation’s disbelief to come together, to believe, to trust in each other, and to win a victory for the ages. It was not an easy journey but it was truly an epic one. Through this engaging session you and your organization will learn to unleash the power of teamwork and to develop your own team of the century.

HyperGrowth Leadership

Gene Hammett

Have you ever wondered how to transform your team members into internal brand ambassadors (aka evangelists) who will share your brand on within and outside your company? In this keynote address, Gene Hammett will share his insights of how strong leadership can inspire teams to go beyond responsibility and take full ownership in their work leading to improved performance and growth for your organization. Gene will help you do the thing your organization needs the most: develop emerging leaders. He will help you activate the entrepreneurial spirit at all levels, and he will provide practical lessons that empower innovation and growth. This is a not-to-be missed session for any organization looking to succeed, and nurture its next generation of leadership.

Gene is the author of The Trap of Success: A Brutally Candid Guide to Overcoming Your Fears, Finding Significance, and Achieving Profound Success.

MASTERCLASS: Designing Your Employee Experience

Love the community, the great energy, the food and high quality programming!
Lisa Latorcai, Amadeus Consulting
Very professional and well thought out event. Enjoyed every minute.
Liz Pia, AFIMAC Global Investigations
What a unique approach! This conference exemplifies how to hold meetings while delivering great information and excellent networking opportunities.
Andrea Todd, Novus Health
The Lightning Talks were brilliant.
Kate Salmon, Learnography
Gigantic thank you!
Jill Scott, Watari Community Counselling Services
This was the most rewarding and valuable conference I have ever attended, ever. I thoroughly enjoyed each moment!
Susanne Resar, Region of Durham
I left the conference feeling very inspired. Excellent day! Also loved the networking experience. Would have liked to see more vendors. Thank-you!
Pamela Rowe, Region of Durham
Your Workplace staff is a pleasure to work with.
Sandy MacSpadyen, DirectIME
Fantastic event! Congratulations to the Your Workplace team for putting together the conference and gathering everyone for a day of learning! The Lightning Talk speakers were great and I love the format - keeps things fresh.
Jacob Irwin, Benefits by Design (BBD)
It was fantastic. I loved it so much and really hope I can come again next year.
Meredith Weldon, Sun Life Financial
Great work everyone at YW! Was an inspired day!
Lesley Heighway, PRHC
Overall the conference was very informative as always. I enjoy the content each year and the break to be outside is always a great idea
Laurian Palmer, Makos Health
A big “Thank You!” So inspiring and I believe organizations such as HRPA and ICF would benefit in a partnering with you for events.
Bonnie Grogan, Buckingham Sports
$799

November 1th Until
February 17th

Early Bird

$999

From February 18th until April 13st
April 13st

Regular

$1199

November 1th Until
February 17th

Toronto Botanical Garden

What goes better with an insightful day of thought-leadership, discussions and inspiration? A great outdoor experience obviously!


Westin Prince, Toronto

Reservations may be made by calling 416-444-2511 or 1-888-627-8550.

Refer to the “Your Workplace Room Block” when you book to receive the group rate. Deadline to book is May 14, 2019.

logo
Benefits By Design (BBD) Inc. helps working Canadians. We provide group insurance and workplace solutions that focus on keeping people in good health and financially secure. BBD works via a national network of Advisors to embrace growth and support change and innovation. Get to know us!
Horizontal---Color---Tagline
wello
TalentMap_logo
Dyna_Workplace_6COL
www.hirewesternu.ca
Are you trying to twist your bosses arm to send you to the Imagine 2019? With this amount of
ROI provided, you shouldn’t need to but just in case, here’s a persuasive

Letter

If you have any other questions not answered in FAQ
Please contact:

How can I become an exhibitor or sponsor?

For details on becoming an exhibitor or a sponsor, please give us a shout at 1.877.668.1945 or email Your Workplace at conference@yourworkplace.ca.

What is the conference venue address?

Toronto Botanical Garden is located at 777 Lawrence Avenue East at Leslie Street, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Are there any volunteer opportunities available?

Yes! To volunteer, please email your name and contact coordinates to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca along with a brief note stating why and what you are interested in helping with.

How do I receive documentation citing Imagine Your Workplace Conference as part of my continuing education hours?

The conference may be eligible for Continuing Education credits. Please send us an email to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca requesting a Letter of Attendance. Include your full name and contact information along with the conference year attended that you would like referenced in the letter. Letters can only be issued after the conference

If I have to cancel, may I receive a refund?

Any cancellation requests received before April 27, 2019 will be fully refunded, less a $125 administration fee. A written request must be provided via email to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca. Since most expenses are incurred within six weeks prior to the conference, delegate cancellation requests received past this date will not be refunded.

If I cannot attend, can a colleague attend in my place?

Yes. Please email the full coordinates of your colleague who will be attending in your place to conference[at]yourworkplace.ca. There is no fee — we’re just sorry you can’t be with us.

Is there a group rate?

YES! 10% off for 2-5 passes, 20% off for 6-10 passes, call 1.877.668.1945 for special rates on 10+ passes.

What is included in full registration fees?

Included with conference registration is: – all programming, keynotes, workshops and session materials – wellness breaks and lunch – casual and formal networking opportunities with fellow attendees – first-hand access to leading-edge research and industry experts – CE credits may be available – BONUS! Post-conference content refreshers — video, audio

How can I register?

Register online by filling out the Register form, or by phone 1.877.668.1945.

What is the dress code at Imagine Your Workplace Conference?

Most people wear business casual attire – just be comfortable. And bring comfortable walking shoes… the Botanical Gardens are beautiful to explore.