The Dollars and Sense of Workplace Accommodation

Hiring disabled workers makes good business sense. The amount of purchasing power wielded by people with disabilities amounts to a whopping $25 billion in Canada alone.

It would have been anyone’s guess that a little Danish invention known as the Malling Hansen Writing Ball would have made such an impact on the world when it was introduced back in 1870.

That invention became better known as the typewriter and was originally conceived as an instrument that allowed blind people to write. While typewriters formed the prototype of all the technology that was to follow and flourish, workers with disabilities still lag far behind in achieving fair equity in the workplace.