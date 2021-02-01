Log In

The Key Elements of an Effective Mentoring Program

Now is the time to dust off your mentoring program and put it into practice. With travel being reduced and, in many cases, eliminated for a lot of senior managers, many individuals have more time in their schedules to take on mentoring roles. Ensure that these six key elements are included:

  1. Match mentors and mentees based on skills and development needs
  2. Outline and track formal goals and objectives
  3. Designate minimum time commitments
  4. Implement a formal process for checking in or monitoring
  5. Make both mentor and mentee accountable
  6. Ensure a clear tie to the business strategy

During COVID-19, meeting face-to-face is non grata. And that’s tricky with a mentor/mentee relationship. But Zoom and platforms like it have provided a reasonable substitute for face-to-face conversation. 

“For working professionals, this is an ideal time to seek out a mentor if you don’t have one in place,” says Mike Shekhtman, Regional Vice-President with Robert Half Canada. With video chats and various platforms, there is much more flexibility now, he says, “where maybe traditionally finding time in people’s schedules was difficult. This is the upside of the technology available today.”

Mentorship at work. By Vector Goddess / Shutterstock.com

Mentorship in the time of COVID

Employees are finding it tough to engage and focus. Maintaining mentoring programs during unprecedented times can help.

Written By
Brooke Smith
Brooke Smith is a Toronto-based writer and editor.

