The Key Elements of an Effective Mentoring Program

Now is the time to dust off your mentoring program and put it into practice. With travel being reduced and, in many cases, eliminated for a lot of senior managers, many individuals have more time in their schedules to take on mentoring roles. Ensure that these six key elements are included:

Match mentors and mentees based on skills and development needs Outline and track formal goals and objectives Designate minimum time commitments Implement a formal process for checking in or monitoring Make both mentor and mentee accountable Ensure a clear tie to the business strategy

During COVID-19, meeting face-to-face is non grata. And that’s tricky with a mentor/mentee relationship. But Zoom and platforms like it have provided a reasonable substitute for face-to-face conversation.

“For working professionals, this is an ideal time to seek out a mentor if you don’t have one in place,” says Mike Shekhtman, Regional Vice-President with Robert Half Canada. With video chats and various platforms, there is much more flexibility now, he says, “where maybe traditionally finding time in people’s schedules was difficult. This is the upside of the technology available today.”