The Role of Culture When Designing a Wellness Program

Wellness matters, of course, yet it can only be a priority after organizational culture is properly understood

As independent areas of focus, workplace wellness and organizational culture continue to gain significant attention among most Canadian HR leaders and CEOs. In fact, both a positive workplace culture and corporate wellness programs are now expected by employees across Canada.

A significant portion of Canadians (60%) believe their employer has some responsibility in ensuring their good health, according to the Buffett National Wellness Survey. There is no shortage of thought leadership and “how-to” guides for both workplace culture and workplace wellness programming. However, what requires additional exploration and understanding is the role of organizational culture in workplace wellness program design and implementation.