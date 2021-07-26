Login

COVID-19 Information Hub

Tips for Nurturing Spirituality in Your Workplace

By:

Lesley Taylor

Spirituality is a large part of the human experience and should be acknowledged at work. Workplace spirituality includes many aspects like meaningful work, sense of community, and organizational value. Workplace spirituality is intended to interconnect previous experiences and develop trust among employees in a way that would lead the organization into a better, more productive environment.

Spirituality programs result in positive outcomes for employees. These outcomes include increased creativity, happiness, satisfaction, hope, optimism and a sense of meaning. Consider these seven tips to

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Feathers on a wing.


Read more:

Finding Purpose Through Work

Spirituality as meaningful work is fully enshrined among workers. What is management’s role in achieving it?

Read More

Reuse and Permissions: While social sharing is permitted, unauthorized reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Written By

Lesley Taylor

Lesley is a freelance writer

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Related Posts

Load More
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

Whoa! Don't Go Yet

Sign up to receive free leading-edge content about people at work.