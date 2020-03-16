We Must Be Unified: Help contain COVID-19

Everyday we push the message of productivity and employee engagement in a competitive landscape. Today we encourage everyone to join the same team in supporting health over our united battle against COVID-19.
As a strong proponent of social interaction amongst colleagues, we are unconditionally changing our position to fully support the only effective method of containment: social distancing.
Our focus must be singular. Our objective must be unified: We must act to reduce the rapid spread of this virus taking the following steps:
You are not alone. Join the effort of business leaders in Canada and globally that represent millions of employees. Read their collective open letter.