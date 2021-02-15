Log In

User Login

COVID-19 Information Hub

Wellness and Pensions: They’re Not That Far Apart

By:

YW Staff

Employee status can change during a pandemic, and managing benefits has to change with it

You’re on a serene cliff overlooking the ocean. You’re sitting cross-legged in the lotus position quietly chanting your mantra. “Ohm … ohm.” There’s nothing between you and the sound of the waves crashing against the rocks below. Pure bliss. Wellness achieved.

And while you’re concentrating on belly breathing, a single thought breaks the calm and snaps you out of it. “What should I be doing about the employee pension plan?” Not the best way to come to a realization about finances, but wellness, along with the storybook version of it, means being financially safe and secure (not to mention having the benefits your employees, and their families, may need during a health crisis).

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Log In

User Login

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW Staff

Written By

YW Staff

YW has staff writers who are more interested in getting informative content to readers than in promoting themselves.These rockstars are collectively known as YW Staff.

Related Posts

Load More
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us