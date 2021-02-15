Wellness and Pensions: They’re Not That Far Apart

Employee status can change during a pandemic, and managing benefits has to change with it

You’re on a serene cliff overlooking the ocean. You’re sitting cross-legged in the lotus position quietly chanting your mantra. “Ohm … ohm.” There’s nothing between you and the sound of the waves crashing against the rocks below. Pure bliss. Wellness achieved.

And while you’re concentrating on belly breathing, a single thought breaks the calm and snaps you out of it. “What should I be doing about the employee pension plan?” Not the best way to come to a realization about finances, but wellness, along with the storybook version of it, means being financially safe and secure (not to mention having the benefits your employees, and their families, may need during a health crisis).