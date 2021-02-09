Log In

COVID-19 Information Hub

Wellness Through a Diversity Lens

Initiatives focused on mental or physical health should be catered to employees with an eye towards diversity and equity

Simone Reitzes, Vice-President of global pension and benefits, Scotiabank

It’s not news to declare that diversity matters to Canadian businesses, especially in a year where anti-racism protests have taken centre stage. But what’s rarely discussed is that within a company’s wellness programs, diversity and inclusionary practices have to be prioritized since they are so integral to the overall well-being of a multicultural and diverse workforce. 

For instance, earlier this year a Black female employee at Scotiabank told HR that their employee assistance program (EAP) did not have a key resource she needed: a Black counselor to assist with mental health issues. “She wanted to talk to someone with the same lived experience she has gone through,” says Simone Reitzes, Vice-President of global pension and benefits at Scotiabank. “So, we worked with our partners to ensure we add targets to our service-level agreements with them.”

Written By
David Silverberg
David Silverberg is a Toronto-based freelance writer.

