What Happens When Workplace Culture Meets a Pandemic?

Some leaders are born, while others are made, but all leaders put people first

Soon after COVID-19 first hit, I started major consulting engagements with two mid-sized organizations. Given how workplace culture can have a positive or negative impact on a workplace, both organizations wanted a cultural health assessment so that we could focus our collective efforts on the highest priority areas. In these two situations, I was struck by the sharp contrast between leadership approaches and the resulting impact on each organization’s culture and durability during a crisis.