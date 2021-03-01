Log In

User Login

COVID-19 Information Hub

What Happens When Workplace Culture Meets a Pandemic?

By:

Eric Stutzman

Some leaders are born, while others are made, but all leaders put people first

Soon after COVID-19 first hit, I started major consulting engagements with two mid-sized organizations. Given how workplace culture can have a positive or negative impact on a workplace, both organizations wanted a cultural health assessment so that we could focus our collective efforts on the highest priority areas. In these two situations, I was struck by the sharp contrast between leadership approaches and the resulting impact on each organization’s culture and durability during a crisis.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Log In

User Login

Reuse and Permissions: While social sharing is permitted, unauthorized reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Eric Stuzman

Written By

Eric Stutzman

Eric Stutzman is Chief Executive Officer of the ACHIEVE Centre for Leadership. He is a speaker, trainer, and co-author of the book The Culture Question. Eric believes that everyone should be able to like where they work.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Related Posts

Load More
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

Whoa! Don't Go Yet

Sign up to receive free leading-edge content about people at work.