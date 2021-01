Increase engagement and connection simply by asking questions

Cultivating the right kind of curiosity in your employees matters a great deal — now more than ever before. Amid social and political upheaval, the stresses of remote work and its impacts on work/life balance, and the general fatigue brought on by a global pandemic, your employees are simply … tired. Tired in the way that someone treading water is getting tired. And they’re in need of something to help buoy them.

Curiosity can help.