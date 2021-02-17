Workplaces Have Room to Improve on Diversity: Report

Canadians believe their workplaces have room to improve when it comes to issues of diversity and inclusion. That’s according to a new survey from ADP Canada and Maru/Blue. Specifically, working Canadians who belong to a visible ethnic minority reported that, at their current place of work, they have experienced or witnessed more judgement or misconduct based on ethnicity or skin colour, more negative impacts on their career and greater feelings of discomfort in the workplace.

However, there are some positives, as the survey also noted greater awareness of these issues among younger workers, with nearly half (47%) of employed Canadians aged 18 to 34 saying they would be more loyal to their organization if they took a stand, publicly, on diversity and inclusion.

Moreover, respondents identifying as members of visible ethnic minorities also reported negative effects on their career advancement, with 32% of respondents in this category believing their ethnicity has negatively impacted their career growth, and 19% saying prejudice or lack of diversity and inclusion based on their ethnicity has influenced their decision to leave an employer.

Looking at gender, 19% of working women reported witnessing or experiencing judgement or misconduct based on gender and 22% believe their gender has negatively impacted their career advancement.

“With visible ethnic and religious minorities reporting more discomfort about sharing their ideas at work, employed Canadians within these communities may not have a strong sense of belonging at work and may not feel their input is heard when trying to participate in discussions,” said Reetu Bajaj, HR Advisor at ADP Canada. “These same individuals may also perceive that they are not represented within their management team.”

As best practices, some employers are prioritizing policies and programs on diversity and inclusion. According to the survey, one-in-three working Canadians (32%) believe that diversity and inclusion are priorities for their organization.

When asked how diversity and inclusion were integrated into the corporate culture of their organization, Canadian workers identified composition of the workforce, onboarding and training, and surveys and employee feedback as the primary vehicles.