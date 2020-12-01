Change seems constant, and many of the electronic tools designed to make life easier seem to have actually made life more complex. What happened to the reduced working week and increased leisure we were promised by the techno-prophets of the 20th-century? Somehow, we have all ended up as one-armed jugglers when it comes to finding balance between life and work. Dr. Sandy Cotton is passionate about building the strong business case for organizations to support well-being initiatives for their workers. Investing in the health and life balance of our human capital pays rich dividends. Enlightened organizations know and act on that essential truth. He prays for the day that it’s recognized as common sense in the workplace.