YW Guide to The Change Cycle

“Simply, change means, “Things aren’t going to be the way they used to be.” When we experience something new and different, our brain goes to work to help find or develop the neurological pathways to build a picture of this new experience. In doing so, we are able to gather information, problem-solve and integrate this change into our lives. The brain does this in a specific manner reflected in a model called The Change Cycle™. This model consists of six different stages which are predictable and sequential:

Stage 1: Loss

Stage 2: Doubt

Stage 3: Discomfort

The Danger Zone: the pivotal place where you choose either to move onto Stage 4 or choose fear and return to Stage 1

Stage 4: Discovery

Stage 5: Understanding

Stage 6: Integration

We know that individuals, when confronted with a change, will go through each of these stages in order. Oddly enough, you never need to “like” the change to progress all the way to stage six.

Join master strategist, Lisa Sansom as she leads you through the stages detailing why a critical component of change management is dealing with individual responses to change, and helping individuals succeed, despite their discomfort with the change process.”